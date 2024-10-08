Atlanta Braves, Chick-fil-A giving away food in Canton

article

The Atlanta Braves are continuing their efforts to fight food insecurity through the Braves Home Plate Project, presented by Chick-fil-A.

The project will host a community food distribution event at The Mill on Etowah in Canton as part of ongoing efforts to address food needs across diverse communities in Braves Country.

At the event, the Atlanta Braves Foundation will distribute 300 boxes of frozen protein and fresh produce. Chick-fil-A will provide hot chicken sandwiches and chips, while SERV International will contribute shelf-stable food items. This marks the 9th Home Plate Project event out of 10 planned for the year.

The food distribution event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10.

The next one is scheduled to take place on Nov. 7 at Woodie Fite Senior Center in Douglasville.

The Braves Home Plate Project was launched in April 2020 in partnership with Delaware North to respond to the growing food insecurity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2024, the project, along with Chick-fil-A and other community partners, has provided an estimated 85,200 pounds of food to communities across Metro Atlanta.