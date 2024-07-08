3 Atlanta Braves named to MLB All-Star team

article

Three Atlanta Braves will be heading to Texas to take part in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna and pitchers Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez will represent Atlanta on the National League All-Star team.

Ozuna has nearly carried the Braves offense himself this year. Sale and Lopez are new to the team through trades and signings.

For Sale, this will be his eighth All-Star selection and the first since seven straight from 2012-18. The gap is the longest for an All-Star since Albert Pujols earned his 11th trip for his final season in 2022, his first since 2015.

"It is definitely satisfying. I appreciate it for sure," Sale said after the announcement. "They took a chance, and I’m happy to be able to do this for them."

The number of Braves players selected to play in the game was cut by more than half compared to the 2023 season when eight players were picked.

The MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 16 at the Rangers' Globe Life Field.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.