Atlanta-bound Delta flight forced to return after engine fire

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The Brief A Delta flight leaving São Paulo bound for Atlanta was forced to return mid-takeoff on Sunday after an engine issue occurred. The Airbus A330-300 returned safely to Guarulhos International Airport after the crew followed procedures to shut down the engine. No injuries were reported among the 272 passengers and 14 crew members, according to Delta.



A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Atlanta was forced to return to a Brazilian airport on Sunday after a mechanical issue caused an engine to burst into flames during takeoff.

What we know:

The YouTube channel SBGR LIVE, which broadcasts live from Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo, caught the moment Delta flight 104’s left engine burst into orange flames during takeoff.

Video shows the engine continuing to spark as pilots turned the plane back towards the runway.

The flight crew safely returned the plane to land following procedures to shut down the engine as the Airbus A330-300’s instrumentation showed a mechanical engine fire caution message, according to a Delta spokesperson.

Once the aircraft landed, it was met by Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) crews.

Customers were taken to the terminal by bus. A Delta spokesperson said the airline is working to reaccommodate customers impacted by the issue.

The flight was carrying 272 passengers and 14 crew members at the time of the incident.

What they're saying:

"The safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority. We apologize to our customers for this delay in their travels," Delta said in a statement to FOX 5.

The spokesperson added that aircraft engines are specifically engineered to be managed by the flight crew during in-flight issues.

What we don't know:

The specific cause of the engine’s mechanical issue has not yet been released.