It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a 'Skynet' at Atlanta Botanical Garden

Atlanta Botanical Garden is already filled with the vibrant colors and spectacular shapes of nature’s artwork, but now, some new man-made creations are adding to the magic at the popular Atlanta attraction.

"SUPERnatural: Aerial Art in Motion, Glass Art in Bloom" officially opens Saturday, May 15 — although Good Day Atlanta got an exclusive preview of the new exhibition this morning. The exhibit encompasses a pair of installations, one a massive "skynet" hanging over Storza Woods and the other featuring huge, detailed glass sculptures of plants placed throughout the garden.

The 12,500-square-foot "skynet" is the work of acclaimed artist Patrick Shearn of Los Angeles-based Poetic Kinetics, known for previous work at Burning Man and Coachella. Called "Dream Flora," this is the artist’s first work for a wooded area and is made up of colorful nylon streamers attached to nylon fishing net. As the nylon streamers move in the wind, the artist says he hopes to evoke the ideas of birds flying through the sky overhead. "Dream Flora," will remain on display through Sept. 19.

Meanwhile, Seattle artist Jason Gamrath created the glass plant sculptures, which form 13 installations of about 150 pieces total. Representing plants including orchids, lotuses, and pitcher plants, the sculptures are placed through the garden and will remain on display through Oct. 31.

For more information on "SUPERnatural: Aerial Art in Motion, Glass Art in Bloom" and on visiting Atlanta Botanical Garden, click here. And click the video player to check out our special peek at the incredible "Dream Flora" and our chat with artist Patrick Shearn!

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.