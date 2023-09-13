Search on for four with connection to Bolton Hills burglaries

Atlanta investigators need help identifying four persons of interest wanted in connection to a string of robberies in the Bolton Hills neighborhood.

Officials say surveillance footage shows multiple suspects on one victim's property located on Randee Street NW on Sept. 5 at just after 6:30 p.m. They ran away before officers could arrive.

One of the individuals was also photographed.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

If you recognize him or have any information regarding the neighborhood burglaries, you can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online.