Search on for four with connection to Bolton Hills burglaries
ATLANTA - Atlanta investigators need help identifying four persons of interest wanted in connection to a string of robberies in the Bolton Hills neighborhood.
Officials say surveillance footage shows multiple suspects on one victim's property located on Randee Street NW on Sept. 5 at just after 6:30 p.m. They ran away before officers could arrive.
One of the individuals was also photographed.
(Credit: Atlanta Police Department)
If you recognize him or have any information regarding the neighborhood burglaries, you can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online.