Atlanta bicyclist seriously injured in collision with truck in Cobb County

The Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations S.T.E.P. (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) Unit is investigating a serious injury collision involving a bicyclist that occurred on the morning of Oct. 23.

According to the preliminary investigation, a white 2021 Ford F750, driven by a 65-year-old resident of Winder, was traveling east on Paces Ferry Road and making a left turn onto Teton Drive around 9:18 a.m. At the same time, a 42-year-old Atlanta resident was riding a blue Trek 7500 bicycle eastbound on the sidewalk adjacent to Paces Ferry Road. The bicyclist reportedly entered the crosswalk at Teton Drive, where he collided with the turning Ford truck.

The impact caused the bicyclist and his bicycle to be redirected underneath the vehicle. He remained trapped beneath the truck until emergency responders arrived to extricate him. The bicyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to WellStar Kennestone Hospital for treatment. The driver of the Ford, was not injured in the collision.

The incident remains under investigation, and authorities are urging anyone with information about the crash to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s S.T.E.P. Unit at 770-499-3987.