Atlanta named 5th best city for New Year's Eve celebrations, survey finds

Times Square in New York City may be the most famous place to ring in the new year, but a new survey says Atlanta may be the place to be for celebrating the end of 2023.

A survey by WalletHub ranked the best cities to celebrate New Year's Eve this year, and Atlanta took the No. 5 spot in the country.

The company compared the 100 biggest cities based on various key indicators for a New Year's Eve celebration, including entertainment and food options, costs and value, and safety and accessibility.

Those categories were then split into a total of 26 key indicators including nightlife options per capita, walkability, price of a three-star hotel room, average wine price, and more.

After crunching the numbers, WalletHub determined the top place to celebrate was Orlando, Florida.

"Whether you want to experience the holiday at a breathtaking destination like Disney World or just at a house or hotel, Orlando has you covered," the experts at Wallethub wrote. "The city ranks first when it comes to nightlife options and affordable restaurants rated 4.5+ stars, so you can enjoy some fun and a good meal before 2024 arrives."

The company also noted that Orlando had one of the longest fireworks shows in the country - meaning a lot of booms for your buck.

Coming in second place was San Diego, California, and then New York City.

Atlanta's solid ranking for entertainment and food helped it clinch fifth spot.

The survey had some bad news for North Las Vegas, Hialeah, Florida, and Fremont, California. WalletHub said those three were the three cities listed with the worst New Year's Eve celebrations.