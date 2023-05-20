Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade returns Saturday night

article

The highly anticipated Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade is happening on May 20 on Atlanta's west side.

This is the 13th year for the parade which features hundreds of participants carrying colorful lanterns and marching bands. Thousands of people line the parade route each year to watch the colorful parade on a small portion of the 22-mile BeltLine.

The parade will begin at 8:45 p.m. at Adair Park near Catherine Street SW and Maryland Avenue SW and travel one mile on the BeltLine to the Lee + White complex. The parade is expected to finish between 9:30 and 10 p.m. and will be followed by an after party featuring performances by participating bands and dancing.

This year's marching band lineup includes Atlanta Drum Academy, Black Sheep Ensemble, Seed & Feed Marching Abominables, Atlanta Freedom Band and Wasted Potential Brass Band.

Everyone is invited to particpate in the parade, but you must have a lantern. Otherwise, all are welcome to watch.

The parade was created and presented by Chantelle Rytter and the Krewe of the Grateful Gluttons.

