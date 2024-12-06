Behind-the-scenes of Atlanta’s Ballet’s 'The Nutcracker'

How big is Atlanta Ballet’s production of "The Nutcracker" this year?

Let’s put it this way: It took nine semi-trucks to carry more than eight tons of lighting, scenery, and props to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre for the show!

"The Nutcracker" opens Saturday afternoon and runs through Dec. 26, sprinkling holiday magic over the venue's stage and continuing a decades-long tradition for metro Atlanta families.

Set to Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s iconic score — played live by a total of nearly 100 musicians over the 18 performances — the ballet tells the story of a magical Christmas Eve during which a young girl’s nutcracker comes to life.

Hallmarks of the Atlanta Ballet production include more than 250 costumes, a giant chair standing more 22 feet tall, and the participation of hundreds of students throughout the run.

For showtimes and ticket information, click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our "backstage" tour with Atlanta Ballet technical director Jonathan Fries!