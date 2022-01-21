Auto service worker shot on I-75 while helping stranded driver

A 911 audio recording reveals what a gunshot victim was doing on an Atlanta interstate ramp when he was shot earlier in January.

The auto service worker who does roadside assistance was at Howell Mill along Interstate 75 responding to a disabled motorist call.

He had driven his wife and young son to the location.

As he got out of his vehicle and went over to the stalled car, gunshots from a moving vehicle rang out.

"My husband was gunned down," his frantic wife reported to 911.

The worker was shot in the chest and in the back. The wife helped her husband back to his vehicle and drove him to Grady Hospital. He did survive.

Atlanta police received only a general description of the drive-by vehicle. No motive has been released for the strange road incident. The investigation continues.

