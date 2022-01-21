Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 3:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County
3
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 5:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 11:00 AM EST, Clay County

Auto service worker shot on I-75 while helping stranded driver

By
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Woman calls 911 after husband shot on interstate

The wife called 911 and rushed her husband to the hospital, police have released the audio of that call.

ATLANTA - A 911 audio recording reveals what a gunshot victim was doing on an Atlanta interstate ramp when he was shot earlier in January. 

The auto service worker who does roadside assistance was at Howell Mill along Interstate 75 responding to a disabled motorist call. 

He had driven his wife and young son to the location. 

As he got out of his vehicle and went over to the stalled car, gunshots from a moving vehicle rang out. 

 "My husband was gunned down," his frantic wife reported to 911.

The worker was shot in the chest and in the back. The wife helped her husband back to his vehicle and drove him to Grady Hospital. He did survive. 

Atlanta police received only a general description of the drive-by vehicle. No motive has been released for the strange road incident. The investigation continues. 

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE