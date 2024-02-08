Metro Atlanta Black-owned tech company hoping to change delivery industry with app

All month long, FOX5 celebrates Black people's accomplishments. An Atlanta-area Black-owned tech company hopes to change the delivery industry.

With a hub at Atlantic Station and plans to expand, Derek Bailey says his app, Exceeder, and rentable electric trucks will help business owners save money.

Derek Bailey has made Atlanta his tech company's home for two years now and he says he chose this city because it's one of the country's best for Black entrepreneurs. He says the electric cars he offers entrepreneurs to rent will help even more Black and minority-owned businesses.

"So when I'm joking with my brother, I tell him I'm going to be the Tony Stark for poor people. Not necessarily, you know, Black people or Brown people, but for poor people," he said.

That's the driving force behind Bailey's brands -- Derek Automotive and Exceeder.

With three different kinds of electric vehicles available, the "tech head" hopes to establish his new app as an "Uber" of sorts-- with an array of electric cars.

He's specifically marketing his product to Doordashers and delivery drivers.

"We think it's a very easy, effortless way to start to reduce your carbon footprint by simply going to the Exceeder EV app and choosing an electric vehicle to deliver your slice of pizza instead of using the current gas system," Bailey said.

He showed us one of those electric vehicles, and an electric bike. He says more sustainable transportation modes are in the works.

"To me, of all the electric car brands, there's Tesla and everything else is a Tesla, too. To me, they're all Tesla 'toos,'" he said. "So I certainly didn't want to be a Tesla 13.

The difference between a Tesla and a Derek Automotive, he says, is his upcoming generator and solar panel that will allow electric vehicle drivers to charge their cars without having to pull over and plug in.

Bailey says he's not just in the "car business," he's into crafting new technology and just so happens to be working on cars. He says he'll have more "big tech" to announce in the near future. For more information about Bailey's creations, head to exeederfleet.com or derekautomotive.com