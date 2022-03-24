Atlanta allergies: Metro pollen count reaches highest number so far for 2022

Atlanta allergy sufferers may need to stock up on tissues because the metro area is experiencing a major pollen day.

According to Atlanta Allergy & Asthma, Thursday's pollen count charted in at 987 - the highest count so far this spring.

ATLANTA ALLERGIES: WHEN TO PREPARE FOR PEAK POLLEN COUNTS

That number puts the pollen count extremely close to the National Allergy Bureau's extremely high range. While at the high range of 90 and up, patients with allergies will begin experiencing symptoms.

According to Atlanta Allergy & Asthma, trees are the top culprits for your sneezing and itchy eyes today. The top contributors are oak, pine, hackberry, sweet gum, walnut, grass, and nettles. Mold allergies remain moderate.

Pollen count in metro Atlanta

In March 2021, the Atlanta area had already recorded one day of nearly 1,200 pollen per cubic meter by this time. Particle counts skyrocketed after that.

WARMER TEMPERATURES COULD TRIGGER EARLIER, LONGER SPRING ALLERGY SEASON

Atlanta closed out March 2021 with eight consecutive days in which the pollen count was at least 1,592. That continued in April 2021, when 11 of 30 days recorded pollen counts of at least 1,522 per cubic meter and 15 days of at least 111 particles per cubic meter.

Rain can keep pollen counts down. Metro Atlanta has experienced higher than average rainfall totals so far this year.

It may only require a few days of dry, warm weather for things to rapidly change.

Why does the seasonal change affect allergies?

Dr. Julie Caucino said the human body produces an immune response to allergens — like pollen — because the particles are perceived as foreign invaders.

The body releases histamines that cause typical allergy symptoms: sneezing, itchy eyes, coughing, fatigue and others.

Ways to prevent allergy symptoms

One way to prevent allergens indoors is by keeping windows shut.

Showering daily, particularly at night, can help wash pollen off the body.

Both oral and inter-nasal medications and antihistamines are commonly available. For severe allergies, shots can provide significant relief.

"Knowing what you're allergic to is important because there are studies that if we take the medication ahead of time when we know we typically get pollen counts, we can actually stop this immunological cascade from occurring," Caucino said.

Dr. Rachel L. Hailey with HCA Midwest Health said housekeeping can help you avoid triggers and ease some symptoms.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

FOX Weather contributed to this report.