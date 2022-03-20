Atlanta allergies: When to prepare for peak pollen counts

March 20 marks the first day of spring. Gesundheit!

While spring can bring positive associations with warm weather and blooming flowers, some people dread miserable allergy symptoms instead.

Georgia could be entering the peak of its allergy season as counts steadily trend upward. There have been 13 days of pollen counts higher than 107 particles per cubic meter in 2022.

Here's a look at the 2022 allergy season in Georgia, so far, and ways for severe allergy sufferers to stop symptoms before they become over.

Pollen count in metro Atlanta

Metro Atlanta hasn't experienced a day higher than 846 pollen per cubic meter (Feb. 14) in 2022, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma's certified pollen counting station. The 2022 peak may be yet to come.

By March 20, 2021, the Atlanta area had already recorded one day of nearly 1,200 pollen per cubic meter. Particle counts skyrocketed after that.

Atlanta closed out March 2021 with eight consecutive days in which the pollen count was at least 1,592. That continued in April 2021, when 11 of 30 days recorded pollen counts of at least 1,522 per cubic meter and 15 days of at least 111 particles per cubic meter.

Rain can keep pollen counts down. Metro Atlanta has experienced higher than average rainfall totals so far this year. There could be more on the way in the middle of the work week that begins on March 21.

It may only require a few days of dry, warm weather for things to rapidly change.

Why does the seasonal change affect allergies?

Dr. Julie Caucino said the human body produces an immune response to allergens — like pollen — because the particles are perceived as foreign invaders.

The body releases histamines that cause typical allergy symptoms: sneezing, itchy eyes, coughing, fatigue and others.

Ways to prevent allergy symptoms

One way to prevent allergens indoors is by keeping windows shut.

Showering daily, particularly at night, can help wash pollen off the body.

Both oral and inter-nasal medications and antihistamines are commonly available. For severe allergies, shots can provide significant relief.

"Knowing what you're allergic to is important because there are studies that if we take the medication ahead of time when we know we typically get pollen counts, we can actually stop this immunological cascade from occurring," Caucino said.

Dr. Rachel L. Hailey with HCA Midwest Health said housekeeping can help you avoid triggers and ease some symptoms.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.

