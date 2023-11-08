Atlanta airport security to protest possible government shutdown

article

The security officers who service Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport say they'll rally later this week to protest a possible government shutdown and to support legislation for their workplace rights.

The rally is set for Friday, Nov. 10.

Some government workers are worried about the state of congress due to the narrowly missed shutdown on Oct. 1. To buy themselves more time, Pres. Biden signed a temporary funding bill. That money runs out Nov. 17.

Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) hope their demonstration will show U.S. representatives how "disastrous a shutdown would be."

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 21: A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employee stands near a security check-point inside Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2007. One of the busiest U.S. tr Expand

They also intend to voice their support for the Fund the TSA Act. Among other benefits, it would guarantee that TSOs are still paid during a shutdown since they are still required to work.

"Our work is essential to keeping the American economy running," said Aaron Barker, President of AFGE 554, which represents TSOs at Hartsfield-Jackson. "If a shutdown does happen, TSOs will continue to do their jobs unpaid. Our workers have rent payments, mortgages, and families to take care of. Expecting them to do this vital work for no wages is absurd and demeaning for the people who protect our skies."

The rally will be held on the curbside of the North Terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.