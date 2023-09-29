Government shutdown could mean delays at Atlanta's airport

The security lines at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport can be frustrating.

However, the wait to get through checkpoints at the world’s busiest airport could get even longer.

Congress could shut down the government this weekend.

Air-traffic controllers and TSA screeners are essential and must show up for work even without pay, but some TSA employees could call out. That could mean big delays at the airport and cause passengers like Kerry Washington to miss their flights.

"Any time there’s stress like that it concerns me," Washington said. "If things are not working the way they’re supposed to be, that can ruin things for me."

TSA workers called out at twice the rate than during normal times in the last shutdown in 2018 into 2019 and wait times swelled.

Ramnath Chelappa, an associate dean at the Emory University’s Goizueta Business School, says lines could grow longer if workers stay home. "You might see people going on leave and medical situations, et cetera, et cetera. This will directly affect the average passenger in some way shape or form. There are definitely going to be delays," Chellappa said.

Hartsfield-Jackson says they’re ready.

"We’ve gone through this before," said spokesperson Andrew Gobeil. "We will make sure each passenger is taken care of."

Experts say safety should not be affected. Hartsfield-Jackson urges you to stay informed if you’re traveling. Arrive at the airport at least two hours before domestic flights, three for international and be patient.