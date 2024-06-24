Atlanta airport suggests passengers arrive extra early if traveling for 4th of July

article

As the 4th of July holiday approaches, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) officials are preparing for a significant increase in traffic, with nearly 4 million passengers expected to travel through the airport from June 27 to July 8. The holiday, falling on a Thursday this year, is anticipated to extend the surge in passenger volume through the weekends before and after the holiday.

Friday, June 28, is projected to be the busiest day, with over 367,000 passengers. Similarly, high volumes are expected on Sunday, July 7, and Monday, July 8, with more than 364,000 passengers on each day.

To help passengers navigate the increased traffic, airport officials advise arriving at least two-and-a-half hours before scheduled departure times for domestic flights and three hours for international flights. Those needing wheelchair assistance or with ADA requirements should add an additional 30 minutes to these recommended times.

For real-time updates on parking options, security wait times, and concessions, passengers can visit ATL’s official website, ATL.com. Additionally, following ATL's social media channels (@ATLairport) and those of individual airlines can provide timely updates and information.

Passengers are reminded to inspect their luggage thoroughly to ensure no prohibited items are brought through the TSA checkpoint. All firearms and ammunition must be properly packaged and checked in according to TSA regulations. Detailed information on what items are allowed can be found on the "What Can I Bring?" page at TSA.gov.

Green-coated ATL Customer Service Representatives will be available throughout the airport to assist travelers with directions, tips, and any questions they may have.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport holds the distinction of being the first airport to serve more than 100 million passengers in a single year and continues to lead in passenger totals worldwide. With an annual direct economic impact of $66 billion in the state, ATL is frequently recognized for excellence in concessions, operations, sustainability, and architectural engineering.