Atlanta airport signs new argeement with Namibia company

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has signed a new sister airport agreement with the Namibia Airports Company.

Officials say the new agreement will help improve passenger and cargo relations between the Atlanta airport and Hosea Kutako International Airport in the African country.

The sister airport agreement aims to promote economic growth and development and cultivate a relationship between the two airports.

This is Atlanta's 10th sister airport agreement and third with an African airport.

Hartsfield-Jackson previously signed business agreements with the Liberia Airport Authority and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria.