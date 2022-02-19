Atlanta airport reports 76 percent increase in traffic from 2020 to 2021

The number of travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport increased by 76% from 2020 to 2021, according to traffic data released by airport officials.

The airport served more than 75 million passengers in 2021 compared to 42.9 million in 2020.

The airport said in a statement that leisurely domestic travel is the main driver of the increase.

"The COVID-19 pandemic brought on unprecedented challenges," General Manager Balram "B" Bheodari said in a press release. "Our 2021 success is a testament to the hard work of the ATL team who consistently demonstrate their commitment to excellence in safety, efficiency and service. I am incredibly proud of our ATL team and anticipate an even more successful 2022."

SPIRIT, FRONTIER AIRLINES MERGE, CREATING 5TH LARGEST CARRIER IN U.S.

The airport scaled up its operations in 2021. Takeoffs and landings increased by 29% from the start of the pandemic to more than 707,000 in Atlanta.

HARTSFIELD-JACKSON LOSES TITLE OF WORLD'S BUSIEST AIRPORT

Cargo operations also saw a 22% increase.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE