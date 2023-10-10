Man wanted for exposing himself in front of young traveler in Atlanta pulled from plane

Authorities say a traveler committed a lewd act in front of a young female, possibly a minor, waiting to board a flight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The first sign that something unusual was occurring came when another traveler took cell footage of the man who she thought was acting suspiciously. He had one of his hands in his pocket and was looking at the young passenger on Concourse D.

He eventually exposed himself, according to commander Major Kelley Collier.

By the time police learned the full details about the incident and looked at the video, Andrei Galynine was already on his way to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

"Having only the video, our officers did an outstanding job identifying the suspect," said Maj. Collier.

Authorities worked with Frontier Airlines personnel to track the suspect's travel and were waiting on his return flight, placing Galynine under arrest.

Police learned it wasn't Galynine's first rodeo.

"Had some previous dealings with law enforcement for singular acts," said Maj. Collier. "We're hopeful that this time things are put in place to change his behavior."

He has been charged with public indecency.