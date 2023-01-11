How many Atlanta airport flights are delayed as FAA deals with system outage?

Atlanta airport administrators are working to mitigate the impact of a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration outage that triggered the temporary grounding of all domestic flight departures as it works to resolve the issue.

A tweet from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's official account said airport officials are working with the FAA to "ensure there is minimal impact to operations." The tweet added that passengers should monitor updates from their airline for the latest information about flight delays and cancelations.

Departures resumed in Atlanta by 8:59 a.m. According to FlightAware, Atlanta's airport saw about 190 delayed departures at around 9 a.m. a.m., about 17% of all departures. About 15 flights departing from Atlanta were canceled.

FAA DEALS WITH NATIONWIDE SYSTEM OUTAGE

The FAA said it ordered all airlines to pause all domestic departures to "allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information." The FAA lifted the ground stop at 8:50 a.m.

A statement from the FAA noted an issue with NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions), a system that sends out critical information to pilots and other flight operations personnel about potential hazards along a route. The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.

President Joe Biden said "we don’t know" and told reporters he’s directed the Department of Transportation to investigate the cause of the disruption.

Biden said he had just been briefed by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who told him they still had not identified what went wrong.

How long are flights grounded?

At 8:50 a.m. the FAA stated normal air traffic operation were resuming across the U.S.

The ground stop was lifted.

FOX TV Digital contributed to this report.