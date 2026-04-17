Atlanta airport expands facial recognition security gates

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The Brief Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport added three biometric eGates at the South Checkpoint to speed up security checks. The technology uses facial recognition to verify a traveler's identity, allowing passengers to skip the manual TSA podium check. This expansion prepares the airport for a surge in international travelers ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is expanding its use of biometric technology to move passengers through security lines more quickly.

What we know:

The Atlanta airport just added three new eGates to the South Checkpoint following a successful rollout of two gates at the Lower North Checkpoint last August.

RELATED: CLEAR, TSA launch eGates at Atlanta airport for FIFA World Cup

These gates use real-time facial scans to match travelers with their CLEAR profiles.

Once the machine confirms who the traveler is, they go straight to physical screening without needing to stop at a TSA podium for a manual ID check.

What we don't know:

While the gates streamline the identity process, all security requirements and physical screenings remain under the strict oversight of the TSA.

Big picture view:

This tech upgrade comes as U.S. airports prepare for a massive influx of global visitors. More than 1.2 million international travelers are expected to visit for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Atlanta is a major gateway for these fans, and the automated gates are designed to handle the increased volume while keeping the airport moving.

What they're saying:

"At Hartsfield-Jackson, we are focused every day on moving passengers through the Airport as safely and efficiently as possible," said Airport General Manager Ricky Smith. Kyle McLaughlin, CLEAR Executive Vice President of Aviation, added that the partnership is a "first-of-its-kind" effort to modernize checkpoints and improve the passenger experience.