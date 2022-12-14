Delta ramp worker struck by service vehicle on ramp at Atlanta airport

A Delta Air Lines employee is recovering after being struck while guiding an airplane to the ramp gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this past Saturday.

The worker’s mother shared video of the disturbing incident. That video appears to show a service vehicle plow into a worker marshaling a plane into one of the gates.

According to an Atlanta police report, officers responded to Concourse C around 6 p.m. and found Camdyn Davis "was laying on the ground and bleeding from her head." She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police say Davis was struck by an airline lavatory servicing vehicle. According to the police report, the driver told officers he was not paying attention to where he was driving, instead looking down at his tablet when he struck Davis.

The driver was cited by airport operations and the City of Atlanta Department of Aviation confiscated his SIDA badge, the report states. He was escorted from the scene by a Delta supervisor.

WARNING: Some may find the video of the incident extremely disturbing

Davis’ mother says her daughter suffered several broken bones, a fractured skull, and a serious concussion. They have set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for her medical bills.

In a statement released Wednesday, Delta Air Lines wrote:

"Delta teams are fully investigating an accident involving an employee injury in Atlanta on Saturday evening, as nothing is more important than the safety of our people and our customers. The employee was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries."

Both Delta and the Atlanta Police Department say the incident remains under investigation.