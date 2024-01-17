Atlanta airport to launch daily direct flight to Copenhagen in 2024

article

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is adding a new addition to its numerous nonstop international routes.

The Atlanta airport announced a new partnership with Scandinavian Airlines on Tuesday.

Daily non-stop flights between the world's busiest airport and Copenhagen will start on June 17, 2024.

"ATL's partnership with Scandinavian Airlines is a significant stride in elevating Atlanta's global accessibility," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. "This strategic partnership resonates with our city’s commitment to progress, presenting enriched travel experiences and solidifying Atlanta’s standing as a diverse destination for both business and leisure."

The flights will use an Airbus A330, which has 262 seats.

"This collaboration with Scandinavian Airlines signifies ATL's commitment to providing exceptional service, enhancing global connectivity, and strengthening our reputation as a hub of progress and innovation in the aviation industry," said ATL General Manager Balram "B" Bheodari. "We are excited to welcome Scandinavian Airlines to ATL and offer travelers convenient access to Copenhagen and beyond."

(Scandinavian Airlines)

Right now, Atlanta's airport flies to 77 international cities in 45 countries.