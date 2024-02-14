American Express Centurion Lounge now open in Atlanta airport

It is a Valentine's Day gift for travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, as the long-awaited American Express Centurion Lounge opens near gate E-11.

"It's designed to help business travelers be more efficient. There are lovely workstations," said Audrey Hendley, President of American Express Travel. "Leisure travelers get a little bit more out of their space."

The Centurion Lounge is the largest in the network. Spanning nearly 26,000 square feet, it can handle about 500 people. Its design is inspired by Atlanta's reputation as "The City in the Forest." The lounge also features outdoor terraces.

Two bars will serve up craft cocktails and a buffet of food features a locally inspired menu from Atlanta-based chef Deborah VanTrece. On the menu, among other things, is mac and cheese and a black-eyed pea biryani.

"With Atlanta having such a diverse food scene, I wanted to capture that, but I still wanted to make sure we stay true to our southern roots," Chef VanTrece.

VanTrece owns three Atlanta restaurants and is a 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalist. Before turning to food, she was a flight attendant. She says this chance to serve travelers brings her full circle.

"I am super excited about this global stage that my food is on and the thousands and thousands of people coming through this airport that will be able to share that experience," she said.

Centurion Lounges, like other airport clubs, have suffered from overcrowding with waits to get in. American express hopes the size of the new lounge helps limit that problem.

"We've built the biggest lounge in our network to accommodate the travelers and we'll see how it goes," Hendley said. "We continue to innovate, we continue to add more space."

The lounge will be open every day from 6 am to 11 pm.

Access is only for certain American Express cardholders. Cards that allow access include a Centurion Card, Platinum Card, The Business Platinum Card, Delta SkyMiles Reserve Card and Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business Card.