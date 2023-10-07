Atlanta Air Show happening this weekend in Peachtree City

This weekend promises to be an exhilarating experience for aviation enthusiasts as the Atlanta Air Show takes center stage at Falcon Field and Peachtree City. Among the many highlights of the event, the Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team is set to steal the show. The team arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport earlier this week in preparation for this spectacular display.

The F-22 Raptor, often regarded as the most maneuverable and fastest fighter jet in the world, will be the star of the show. Atlanta fans are in for a treat as they watch this marvel of aviation technology take to the skies on both Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to the F-22 Raptor, attendees can look forward to a diverse lineup of acts that will grace the skies. The Remax Parachute Team, World War II warbirds, and thrilling aerobatic performances are just a few of the attractions that will keep spectators on the edge of their seats.

Gates will open at 9 a.m. with the show kicking off at noon, both on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for this thrilling event can be purchased online.



