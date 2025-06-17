Atlanta actor starring in new Netflix series 'The Waterfront'

You may recognize Bryan Snell from his work in Origin on Netflix, Swarm on Amazon Prime, or the CW series Legacies. But the Atlanta-based actor is adding another title to his growing resume: Levi, a key disruptor in the upcoming Netflix drama The Waterfront, debuting June 19.

Snell appears in episodes two and three of the highly anticipated series, which centers on a once-powerful family in coastal North Carolina trying to reclaim their influence — sometimes by questionable means. Snell describes his character as someone who "comes in and kind of wreaks havoc," which, he admits, is a fun contrast to his real-life personality

"In real life, I’m outgoing and pretty normal," he laughed. "So when I play roles like that, it's just very different than from who I am."

Balancing Hollywood Hustle with Mental Health

Snell has been acting for eight years, splitting his time between Atlanta and Los Angeles. He’s quick to note that while LA remains the heart of the industry, Atlanta’s film scene is on the rise and offers a different, equally valuable creative energy.

Before diving into acting full-time, Snell spent nearly a decade working in behavioral health. He still works with families in the Atlanta area, providing support to individuals with autism and developmental disabilities. That commitment to mental health isn’t going anywhere — in fact, he hopes to use his growing platform to advocate for mental health awareness.

"Maybe it's a group home that I open up. I don't know yet, but I am trying to figure that out because I love acting, but I really have a passion for mental health," Snell explained.

From Set Life to Support Systems

Snell credits much of his success to his family — especially his wife, Haley, whom he met while filming background scenes for the show Dynasty.

"She kinda understands what this is all about," Snell said. "She is very supportive and helps me with a lot of my auditions, and she is very involved. So, I'm so lucky. Trust me."

As for the cast and crew of The Waterfront, Snell describes them as "absolutely phenomenal" and he says that Kevin Williamson, who is also the creator of Dawson's Creek and the Scream franchise, has created another masterpiece.

"This is something different, and I think it's going to be special," Snell said. "It's gonna be fire. It's gonna be awesome. There's so much action, there's so much drama and suspense. If you like Ozark, just be ready."

Still, that doesn’t mean he’s done dreaming. Snell says one of his biggest goals is to work with Jordan Peele and someday star alongside the likes of Shia LaBeouf or Denzel Washington.

Catch Bryan Snell as Levi in The Waterfront, streaming on Netflix beginning June 19.