Athens residents call on lawmakers to protect democracy during vigil Thursday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Athens-Clarke County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Democracy demonstration in Athens

A group of citizens came together on the anniversary of the Capitol Riot to demonstration hoping their show of solidarity will move elected officials to help protect voting integrity.

ATHENS, Ga. - Some residents in Athens gathered on Thursday afternoon to mark a year since the Capitol Riot and to call on lawmakers to take action to protect the democracy.

During the candlelight vigil, residents declared that the outcome of elections must be decided by the voters and not an insurrection.

CAPITOL RIOT: PRESIDENT BIDEN MARKS ONE YEAR SINCE JANUARY 6 INSURRECTION

Those in attendance tonight believe it is the job of our lawmakers to put a stop to threats against our democracy.

More than 300 other similar rallies took place around the country.

CAPITOL RIOT: A LOOK BACK ON YEAR SINCE JANUARY 6 INSURRECTION

