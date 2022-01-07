Athens residents call on lawmakers to protect democracy during vigil Thursday

Some residents in Athens gathered on Thursday afternoon to mark a year since the Capitol Riot and to call on lawmakers to take action to protect the democracy.

During the candlelight vigil, residents declared that the outcome of elections must be decided by the voters and not an insurrection.

Those in attendance tonight believe it is the job of our lawmakers to put a stop to threats against our democracy.

More than 300 other similar rallies took place around the country.

