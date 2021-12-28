Athens police arrest 'known gang member' out on bond for obstruction

article

Athens-Clarke County police arrested a man described as a "known gang member" as the department continues to target gang-related violence and drug trafficking.

Police said 24-year-old Malcolm Martin was out on bond for burglary, entering auto, theft by receiving credit card fraud and several other crimes at the time of his arrest.

Police said Martin has violated the terms of his probation 17 times.

Athens police say officers have arrested 14 known gang members and seized 10 firearms, drugs and stolen items.

