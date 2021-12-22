3 arrested in Athens gang investigation, police say

article

Police in Athens-Clarke County and other state and federal law enforcement agents arrested three accused gang members suspected of trafficking drugs.

Police said Wednesday 24-year-old Athens residents Kaderrick Atkinson and Taveon Stevens and 23-year-old Nicholson resident Jakwon Mapp face various charges related to investigations targeting criminal street gang activity.

Stevens is accused of trafficking heroin, cocaine, Xanax and ecstasy. He was arrested while out on bond for drug and weapon possession charges.

Atkinson faces obstruction charges and Mapp is accused of violating pretrial release conditions. Mapp stands trial for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Athens police said officers arrested 13 known gang members and seized 10 firearms and various drugs over several weeks.

