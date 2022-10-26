Athens mother continues search for son who left Norcross mental health facility

It's been nearly four months since LaShondra Woodall last saw her 26-year-old son, Alize, who has a debilitating brain injury.

He was supposed to be in a mental health facility, but she says he was released, despite her wishes as his legal guardian. Now, she fears the worst.

"I dream about him coming home all the time, but then I wake up and reality sets in," she said. "He's not here."

There are only so many places a grown man living with mental disabilities can go.

Alize Woodall was in one of those places in Norcross at Lakeview Behavioral Health.

He wound up there in late July after an episode at his mother's Athens home.

That sent him to jail, as his mother didn't know where else to turn.

"I didn't want him to go to jail, but that's the only place they could take him temporarily," she said.

Even though Alize is in his 20s, Woodall is her son's legal guardian.

She was optimistic when the Norcross facility took him in, but when she called to check on him, she says they told her he was released.

"They let him go. Just because he's 26 they think he was of age to make his own decisions, but he was not of age because his mental capacity wouldn't not allow him to do that."

Woodall says her son doesn't know anyone in Gwinnett County and doesn't know his mother's phone number, or have his own phone on him.

Lakeview Behavioral Health sent a statement that says in part:

"Lakeview has thorough discharge policies, for our patients. Our staff work to return them to either their family or another place where they can receive support. We hope he is found safe."

"I just want everyone to see these pictures to look very closely. If you see anybody that even looks like him please stop and ask his name," she said. "Call 911."

Woodall says she wants the public to know it's the hit and run that upended her family dynamic. Alize is a father who had job and lived a normal life before that brain injury. Had it not happened, she says, he wouldn't need a facility to care for him and would be here today.

Anyone who believes they have seen Woodall, is asked to call 911 or the Gwinnett County Police Department.