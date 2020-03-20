Expand / Collapse search

Athens mayor issues shelter in place order amid COVID-19 outbreak

Coronavirus in Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

Athens-Clarke County residents are under a mandatory call to shelter in place, after the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission approved a new ordinance Friday.

The ordinance does have some exceptions, according to city officials.

Amid cases connected to the University of Georgia Athens-Clarke County is taking action.

Among the exceptions are:

•    To travel to work or school to obtain supplies/materials
•    To obtain necessary supplies or medicines for your health or safety
•    For outdoor exercise (as long as you abide by social distancing guidelines)
•    To care for family members or pets
•    To return home from outside of the county
•    If you are ordered to be out by a police officer or judicial officer

Many businesses must close to the public, but many types are allowed to stay open, among those are:

•    Farms
•    Healthcare providers and facilities
•    Retail businesses that sell food, like grocery and convenience stores
•    Restaurants may be open for drive through and carry out only
•    Social Services and Homeless Shelters
•    Gas Stations and car repair/parts stores, hardware stores
•    Service providers like plumbers and electricians
•    Post offices and Shipping providers
•    Laundromats and dry cleaners
•    Transportation providers
•    Legal services, accountants and realty companies

