Athens mayor issues shelter in place order amid COVID-19 outbreak
Athens-Clarke County residents are under a mandatory call to shelter in place, after the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission approved a new ordinance Friday.
The ordinance does have some exceptions, according to city officials.
Among the exceptions are:
• To travel to work or school to obtain supplies/materials
• To obtain necessary supplies or medicines for your health or safety
• For outdoor exercise (as long as you abide by social distancing guidelines)
• To care for family members or pets
• To return home from outside of the county
• If you are ordered to be out by a police officer or judicial officer
Many businesses must close to the public, but many types are allowed to stay open, among those are:
• Farms
• Healthcare providers and facilities
• Retail businesses that sell food, like grocery and convenience stores
• Restaurants may be open for drive through and carry out only
• Social Services and Homeless Shelters
• Gas Stations and car repair/parts stores, hardware stores
• Service providers like plumbers and electricians
• Post offices and Shipping providers
• Laundromats and dry cleaners
• Transportation providers
• Legal services, accountants and realty companies
