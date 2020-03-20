Athens mayor issues shelter in place order amid COVID-19 outbreak

Athens-Clarke County residents are under a mandatory call to shelter in place, after the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission approved a new ordinance Friday.

The ordinance does have some exceptions, according to city officials.

Among the exceptions are:

• To travel to work or school to obtain supplies/materials

• To obtain necessary supplies or medicines for your health or safety

• For outdoor exercise (as long as you abide by social distancing guidelines)

• To care for family members or pets

• To return home from outside of the county

• If you are ordered to be out by a police officer or judicial officer

Many businesses must close to the public, but many types are allowed to stay open, among those are:

• Farms

• Healthcare providers and facilities

• Retail businesses that sell food, like grocery and convenience stores

• Restaurants may be open for drive through and carry out only

• Social Services and Homeless Shelters

• Gas Stations and car repair/parts stores, hardware stores

• Service providers like plumbers and electricians

• Post offices and Shipping providers

• Laundromats and dry cleaners

• Transportation providers

• Legal services, accountants and realty companies

