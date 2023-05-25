Athens man dies after crash in early May on Danielsville Road

A 36-year-old man is dead after his vehicle hit a raised median on Danielsville Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. May 4.

According to Athens-Clarke County Police Department, Fredrico Purnell of Athens was driving a Tahoe north on Danielsville when his vehicle hit the median and entered the intersection of Nowhere Road.

Purnell was ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported to a local hospital and ACCPD was notified on Wednesday that he had died.

Purnell's death was the 7th fatal motor vehicle crash of 2023 in Athens-Clarke County.