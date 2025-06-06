Athens man arrested with stolen checks after 2-year investigation

article

An Athens man is facing multiple felony charges following a two-year investigation into mail theft and check fraud, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department announced.

What we know:

On May 29, officers with the ACCPD Property Crimes Unit and the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Jennings Mill Parkway.

Investigators arrested Alex Brown, 30, after finding stolen checks, forged documents, stolen identification, stolen mail, and equipment used to manufacture fraudulent checks, including blank check stock paper and a magnetic ink cartridge.

Brown was charged with 16 felonies, and additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Lieutenant Enrique Rivera at Enrique.Rivera@accgov.com or by calling 762-400-7338.