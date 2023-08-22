Athens man accused of damaging dozens of vehicles in wild ride through Gwinnett County neighborhood

article

An Athens man is in custody facing 28 charges after police say his wild ride through a Gwinnett County neighborhood left dozens of vehicles damaged Monday afternoon.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department say their investigation began shortly after 2:45 p.m. when they got a call from a resident in the Berkley Hills Estates neighborhood. The caller said a driver was speeding through people's yards and doing donuts, police say.

Residents say a Mercedes G500 drove into the area and began crashing into cars parked in driveways.

(Gwinnett County Police Department)

By the time police arrived at the scene, the driver had sped off. Officers found 30 damaged vehicles and more pieces of property left in his wake.

Around two hours later, investigators found the vehicle involved in the wild driving abandoned four miles away from the neighborhood in a tire repair shop. Officers found the driver, identified as 37-year-old Patrick Humes, at a nearby McDonald's.

(Gwinnett County Police Department)

Hume is now facing 28 charges of criminal damage to property. The motive behind the dangerous driving is not known, but investigators believe he may have been "suffering a mental health crisis at the time."

While residents reported hearing gunshots, officials say there is no evidence that a gun was fired during the incident.