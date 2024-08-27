Pregnant woman loses baby in Athens crash

article

Athens-Clarke County police are releasing more information about a fatal crash involving a pregnant woman and a dump truck on US-29.

Officials say at 10:45 a.m. on August 20 in the 1000 block of Highway 29, the driver of a 2018 Kia Optima rear-ended the dump truck and trailer that was turning into a private driveway.

The driver of the Kia was identified as 25-year-old Abbigale Massey of Athens. She was 22 weeks pregnant at the time. Police say she lost the baby in the hospital the next day due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Massey is still recovering from serious injuries, but officials say she is stable at this time.

The driver of the dump truck was identified as a 48-year-old man from Winder. He was not injured during the crash.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with more information is urged to contact Athens-Clarke County police at 762-400-7191 or Caleb.Cameron@accgov.com.

This is the sixth fatal crash in Athens-Clarke County in 2024, according to police.