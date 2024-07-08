Suspected kidnapper, child molester arrested in Athens after multiple hit-and-runs

A man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor early Monday morning was found and arrested in Athens after police said he committed a series of hit-and-runs.

Police were called to the scene of the kidnapping just before 5 a.m. along Highland Park Drive. The young victim was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

Officials later tracked down the suspect, 19-year-old Jehron Keys of Lawrenceville, on Westchester Drive where a series of hit-and-runs were reported.

Keys was charged with kidnapping, child molestation, statuatory rape, reckless driving, three counts of hit-and-run, failure to maintain lane and unsafe tires.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Det. Shapland at dara.shapland@accgov.com or 762-400-7198.