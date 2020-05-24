Athens-Clarke County police search for missing 4-year-old

Police and Fire in Athens-Clarke County are seeking the public's assistance in their search for a missing 4-year-old child.

According to investigators, Quavian Culver was last seen in the area of Hickman Drive and College Avenue.

Prior to his disappearance, Culver was seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Police described the child with a thin build.

Anyone who has a seen child matching this description or anyone with information on Culver's whereabouts should contact the Athens-Clarke County Police Department or dial 911.