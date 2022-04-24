Athens-Clarke County police search for missing 15-year-old

article

Athens-Clarke County Police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 15-year-old female.

According to authorities, Seriah Smith is possibly in the area of Club Drive. Smith is described as an African-American female around 5ft. and 2 in. tall, weighing around 130 pounds. She has black hair with blonde highlights, officials said.

It is unclear what Smith was wearing immediately prior to her disappearance.

Anyone who sees Smith or has information on her whereabouts should contact the Athens-Clarke County Police Department at 706-546-5900.