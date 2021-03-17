Athens-Clarke County police arrest suspect in alleged shooting on West Broad Street

Athens-Clarke County police said they've made an arrest in a Wednesday morning shooting.

Police said 28-year-old Athens man Douglas Merritt is in custody and charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and two counts of aggravated assault.

Police said officers responded to reports of shots fired on West Broad Street on Wednesday morning. Officers were investigating at the scene when they learned a nearby hospital was treating a gunshot victim.

Investigators identified the suspect and located him.

Police said the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.