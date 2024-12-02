Athens-Clark County commissioner pleads guilty to speeding after 2023 arrest

article

An Athens-Clarke County commissioner has pleaded guilty to speeding, nearly two years after her arrest on a suspected DUI charge, according to court records.

Ovita Thornton, 72, entered the plea last week, resolving a case stemming from a February 2023 incident in which her car struck a telephone pole on West Hancock Avenue.

Thornton did not take a breathalyzer test at the scene but submitted to a blood test at the hospital. The test came back negative for drugs; however, it was not analyzed for alcohol content.

Prosecutors eventually dropped the DUI charge, and Thornton’s guilty plea to the speeding violation concludes the legal proceedings in the case.