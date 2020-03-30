Athens brewery partners with non-profit to deliver meals to charities

Millions of workers have found themselves without a job, and in some cases, not much to eat.

An Athens business is trying to give back to those they had to let go.

Akademia Brewing Company in Athens laid off 95 percent of its staff after the city ordered non-essential businesses to close. However, that didn’t stop Akademia owner Matt Casey from supporting his employees and feeding those in need.

“I guess about two weeks ago, we really saw the writing on the wall and evaluated what our options were, and they didn’t look good,” Casey says.

Though the options looked grim, Casey partnered with the nonprofit Bottleshare to form the Akademia Outreach Program. They prepare and deliver meals to charities in need -- 250 meals in the first week.

“Looking back on the past week, we’ve helped quite a few people in need, and that’s rewarding and helping us keep our mind focused and positive as a family, as an extended family,” Casey says.

Credit: Matt Casey/ABC

In just seven days, they raised nearly $7,000 of the $20,000 goal on GoFundMe.

Casey says he is looking for more corporate sponsorships, donors and charities to add to the outreach program.