Athens bicyclist dies from injuries in weekend collision, police say

Police in Athens-Clarke County said a bicyclist was struck and killed in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police did not list charges for the 32-year-old driver who struck the 41-year-old bicyclist.

Police said the crash occurred at around 3:10 a.m. on Saturday near the 200 block of Pittard Road.

The driver and bicyclist were both traveling in the same direction, police said, when the car struck the bicyclist, causing fatal injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but reminded the public to equip bicycles with a forward-facing white light and a rear-facing red light, especially for nighttime travel.

Police said there have been 18 fatal crashes in Athens-Clarke County in 2021.

