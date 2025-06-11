Asian Needle Ant invasion: What you need to know about their stings

article

You may have seen some of the recent headlines: "Potentially deadly ants reported in 17 states," "Asian needle ants with a potentially fatal sting have spread across multiple states," "Stinging and ‘wicked’ Asian needle ants are spreading across the U.S.," and "What to know about invasive ant with fatal sting reported in multiple states."

A small but venomous ant is gaining attention in Georgia and beyond. Known as the Asian needle ant (Brachyponera chinensis), this invasive insect is raising health concerns after new research from the University of Georgia linked it to painful stings — and in rare cases, life-threatening allergic reactions.

First detected in Decatur, Georgia, in the 1930s, the Asian needle ant largely flew under the radar until its population began spreading rapidly over the last two decades. It’s now found from Florida to Connecticut, with reports as far west as Texas, Wisconsin, and Washington state.

Where They’re Found

What we know:

Asian needle ants reportedly thrive in moist, shaded environments like leaf litter, under rocks, dead logs, and firewood piles — particularly in hardwood forests. Unlike fire ants, they don’t build visible mounds or forage in lines, making them harder to detect. Their small size — about 3/16 of an inch — and discreet nesting habits often mean homeowners don’t realize they’re there until it’s too late.

Health Concerns

What they're saying:

While not generally aggressive, Asian needle ants can sting when disturbed. Their venom has been linked to allergic reactions, including anaphylactic shock in people with existing insect sting allergies. In Georgia, at least three such cases were reported last year, according to FOX News.

Experts emphasize that most people will only experience a localized reaction, but those with a history of severe allergic responses should be cautious. It is also possible for someone with no history of allergic reactions to have a response to a sting from this ant. Additionally, the pain from the sting may recur hours or even days later.

Why you should care:

Beyond their impact on people, Asian needle ants pose a threat to local ecosystems. They outcompete native ants, many of which play important roles in soil health and pest control.

Researchers remain puzzled about why the species remained relatively contained until the 1990s before spreading aggressively. Its rise in population coincides with the peak of summer outdoor activity, increasing the chance of human contact.

What you can do:

Proper identification is essential, since many native ants look similar but aren’t harmful. If you think you’ve spotted an Asian needle ant, you can send a photo or sample to your local UGA Extension office for help.

To reduce the risk of encounters:

Avoid disturbing leaf litter, wood piles, and stones where ants may nest.

Store firewood off the ground and away from your home.

Contact pest control professionals for treatment options if ants are confirmed.

Complete eradication is unlikely, but targeted management can help reduce their presence around homes and public spaces.

Experts caution against panic. While the ant's sting can be serious for a small subset of people, the average person is unlikely to be at significant risk. Awareness and smart prevention are key.

Steps To Take If Stung

What you can do:

If you are stung by an Asian needle ant and believe you are having a severe reaction, such as signs of anaphylaxis, you should seek emergency medical help immediately. Here's what to do:

Steps to Take:

Call 911 right away if you experience:

Difficulty breathing

Swelling of the face, lips, or throat

Dizziness or fainting

Rapid heartbeat

Nausea or vomiting

Hives or a widespread rash

Use an epinephrine auto-injector (EpiPen) if you have one and are prescribed it for allergic reactions.

Lie down and elevate your legs if you're feeling faint, unless you’re having trouble breathing — in that case, sit upright to help with airflow.

Avoid further stings by moving away from the area where the sting occurred.

Inform emergency responders that you suspect a sting from an Asian needle ant and mention any known allergies or medical conditions.

For Mild Reactions:

If symptoms are mild — such as localized pain, swelling, or redness — you can:

Wash the area with soap and water.

Apply a cold compress to reduce swelling.

Take an antihistamine like diphenhydramine (Benadryl) to ease itching or swelling.

Monitor the area for signs of worsening.

Always err on the side of caution. Even if you've never had a severe allergic reaction before, it's still possible to develop one.

SOURCES