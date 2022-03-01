Expand / Collapse search
Asian grandmother struck in head with rock dies 3 months later

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 11:24AM
New York
FOX 5 NY

Former attorney general reacts to woman's death

Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch says the death of QuiYing Ma, 61, was the result of another crime of "fear and hatred."

NEW YORK - A Queens woman who was struck in the head with a rock in a random attack the day after Thanksgiving died last week, her family confirmed during a news conference Tuesday.

QuiYing Ma, 61, was sweeping outside her apartment when Elisaul Perez, 33, approached her and smashed her in the head with the rock, said police.

The incident occurred just after 8 a.m. on 89th Street in Jackson Heights.

Ma, who was originally from China, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where she remained in critical condition before dying on Feb. 22.

Qui Ying Ma

Qui Ying Ma. Credit: Yihung Hsieh's GoFundMe

Police were investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Perez was arrested and charged with first and second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon. 

A GoFundMe page to help pay for her medical expenses raised $200,600 as of Tuesday.

Ma was survived by her husband, a son and two grandchildren.

Former US Attorney General Loretta Lynch, a member of the law firm representing the Ma family, addressed the media during the briefing.

"We are here today to support them in their loss but also to shed a light in the rise of hate crimes we are seeing across this city and across this country," said Lynch. "This has lead to unimaginable pain and loss in so many communities."