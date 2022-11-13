Expand / Collapse search

Shots fired, victim dead just outside Ashview Heights funeral home

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
SW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ASHVIEW HEIGHTS, Ga. - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting they said left a person dead outside an Ashview Heights funeral home Sunday afternoon.

The initial report said police arrived outside the funeral home on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in southeast Atlanta around 1:40 p.m. when they found the victim.

The victim succumbed to their injuries. Now officers are looking for a suspect and a motive in the case.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.