Man stabs older sister to death at Dunwoody apartments, police say

Dunwoody police have arrested a man accused of stabbing his sister to death at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

Police say shortly before 1:30 p.m.they were called to do a wellness check the victim's home at the Point at Perimeter Apartments on the 3200 block of Ashford Gables Drive.

The caller, a family member of the victim, say the victim called them and told them that her brother had just stabbed her.

Police found the woman dead at the scene and began searching their investigation.

The suspect, who police say is a 36-year-old man, was found and detained after a short chase on foot. Police have not said what he may be charged with.

The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that may help with the investigation, contact the Dunwoody Police Department.