Luxury downtown high-rise residents frustrated over building’s faulty elevators

Some residents of a luxury high-rise apartment building in Downtown Atlanta say getting into their homes has become a hassle in recent months, with elevators in the building regularly out of order.

One tenant told FOX 5 he and other residents were forced to climb several flights of stairs just this past weekend due to outages.

"It’s been a horrible experience," Brandon Williams told FOX 5 Atlanta. "That’s why I’m moving in a week or two."

The website for Ascent at Peachtree Apartments in Downtown Atlanta boasts convenient luxury living, but Williams said it has been anything but that.

Ascent Peachtree

Williams said issues with the high-rise building’s elevators have become a regular occurrence over the past few months. Just this past weekend, he said all three elevators were out of service for the 29-story building.

"Bringing your groceries in, or going down to grab something from the store or a restaurant is a hassle if you have to walk down 20 flights of stairs," he explained. "We have elderly people, you know, we have people who have disabilities."

Brandon Williams shows the expired inspection documentation inside an elevator in his apartment building, Ascent Peachtree.

Even more concerning, Williams said documentation inside the elevators shows the inspection date expired in January.

"For what we pay to live here, you would expect for basic things like hot water and elevators to be constantly working," he said.

FOX 5 made multiple attempts to reach out to officials with Greystar, the property management group for Ascent at Peachtree. We’re still waiting to hear back.

Brandon Williams shows the faulty elevators in his apartment building, Ascent Peachtree.

We also reached out to the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's office to find out the status of those elevator inspections.

Williams said he has since filed a complaint with the City of Atlanta’s Code Enforcement Division.