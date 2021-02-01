As COVID-19 variants spread, US works to speed up vaccinations

Just over 25 million Americans, or about one in every 10 US adults, have now received their first of 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Just over 5 million people have received both doses, according to the CDC.

But, with 471 cases of 3 new, much more contagious variants of the coronavirus now confirmed in 33 US states and jurisdictions, the pressure in on to vaccinate more quickly.

One question, Dr. Anthony Fauci says scientists are studying is whether the variants, especially the strain that originated in South Africa may be able to evade the current vaccines.

"We've been asked questions often, 'Well, if you have these variants, and they seem to be eluding the vaccine, should we really be getting vaccinated, or should we wait for the next generation of vaccinations,'" Dr. Fauci says. "The answer is you need to get vaccinated when it becomes available as quickly and as expeditiously as possible throughout the country."

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

He says the more people who are vaccinated, the harder it will be for the virus to infect people and replicate.

If the virus cannot replicate, Fauci says, it cannot mutate.

Andy Slavitt, a senior advisor to the White House COVID-19 Response Team, acknowledged many Americans are still having a hard time finding vaccines.

"We believe that some healthcare providers are regularly holding back doses that are intended as first doses, and, instead, are keeping them in reserve for second doses for patients," Slavitt says.

He says the federal government is now giving states a 3-week window into how many vaccines they will be receiving.

That transparency and predictability, Slavitt says, will allow states to better plan how they will distribute the vaccine.

The president's advisors are urging vaccine providers not to hold on to vaccines.

Instead, Dr. Fauci says they recommend alternating between giving out the first doses of the vaccine, then prioritizing people coming in for their second doses 3 to 4 weeks later.

"This way, there are no doses that are hanging around," Dr. Fauci says. "A dose that is available is going to go into someone's arm. If a person is ready for their second dose, that person will be prioritized. If a person has not gotten their first dose, but you've taken care of all of the second dose people, then you go ahead with the first dose."

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

A third vaccine, made by Johnson and Johnson, is expected to apply for an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA later this month.

It is a one-shot vaccine that is inexpensive and easy to store.

In clinical trials in the US, it was 72% effective at preventing people from developing symptomatic COVID-19.

More importantly, Dr. Fauci says, it was 82% effective at keeping people from becoming seriously ill and requiring hospitalization.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.