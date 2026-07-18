Arthur M. Blank Hospital trauma center renewed at Level 1

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The Brief Children’s Arthur M. Blank Hospital trauma center in Atlanta earned a critical emergency care recertification. The facility remains the only pediatric Level 1 Trauma Center operating in Georgia. Officials said the designation ensures around-the-clock lifesaving treatment for seriously injured children.



An Atlanta pediatric hospital secured a major medical milestone Monday after earning recertification for its specialized emergency care services.

Hospital officials announced this week that the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma reverified Children’s Arthur M. Blank Hospital as a Level 1 Trauma Center.

Atlanta pediatric trauma care

What we know:

The hospital achieved this status after an objective review by medical experts who evaluated its resources, protocols, and performance metrics. The facility originally became a Level 1 Trauma Center when it opened its doors in September 2024.

According to a hospital press release, verified centers significantly lower the risk of death for critically injured patients. The facility is the only pediatric Level 1 center in the state.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific dates for the next upcoming site review by the verification team. It also remains unclear exactly how many out-of-state patients traveled to this specific site for emergency treatment this year.

Hospital volume and standards

By the numbers:

The hospital group manages more than 1 million patient visits every year across its network. Its partner facility, Scottish Rite, earned its own Level II verification in 2022. Together, these locations form one of the highest-volume pediatric trauma programs in the entire country.