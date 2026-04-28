Arson suspect set 15 fires in DeKalb County, officials reveal on Tuesday

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The Brief Crews responded to at least 15 grass fires across DeKalb County Sunday night. Police arrested a suspect, who is now facing third-degree arson charges. No injuries or damage were reported, but some fires threatened nearby buildings.



DeKalb County police have made an arrest after a series of grass fires broke out Sunday night, prompting a large emergency response.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man caught after more than 11 fires sparked around Clarkston

What we know:

Firefighters say they battled at least 15 fires near the Clarkston area, with crews responding before 11 p.m. to multiple locations including Memorial Drive, College Avenue, Park Lane Drive and North Indian Creek Drive.

Officials said during a news conference on Tuesday morning that no injuries or property damage were reported, though at least one fire came dangerously close to an apartment building and a mosque. Investigators used surveillance footage to link a suspect to the fires and believe the person was acting alone.

Authorities say the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Wasim Majeed, is now facing third-degree arson charges as investigators work to determine a motive.

What we don't know:

At this time, the suspect has not been named. Officials said they would release that information soon.